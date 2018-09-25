Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Shane Beatty.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Global Home Improvements: Pharmacist Daragh Connolly gives advice as the flu vaccine lands in Kildare pharmacies, Kildare Mayor Sean Power on whats happening with the Local Property Tax & money expert Frank Conway on the news that An Post is offering home loans.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Global Home Improvements: we hear about the long-awaited reopening of St. Brigid's Hospice, calls for the NAMA to hand Naas Shopping Centre over to the council & why golf is good for you!