Kildare Will Not Host Divisional HQ In Newly Formed Tri-County Division.

Kildare, despite being the most populous county in a newly-formed Garda Divison, will not host the divisional headquarters.

Kildare is being paired with Laois and Offaly in a restructuring that will see the number of Garda Regions reduce from six to four and the Garda Divisions from 28 to 19.

Gardai say " A wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based.

These factors included: population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams. "

The regional HQ will be based in Portlaoise.

Kildare's population is more than that of Laois (84,697) and Offaly (77,961), combined

Image: current Kildare Divisional HQ, Naas Garda Station.