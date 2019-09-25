Listen: Oireachtas Cttee Hears Ireland Is Better Prepared For Brexit Impact On Health Services.

The Oireachtas Health Committee, on which sits Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan, has heard that we are much better equipped to deal with potential medicine shortages post Brexit than we were in March.

The HSE told members that Ireland is unlikely to face any medicine shortages in the period after the 31st October.

But Brexit still has the potential to some disruption to health services, it says.

Chief Strategy officer with the HSE, Dean Sullivan says they are taking additional stock in certain areas: