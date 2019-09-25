The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Oireachtas Cttee Hears Ireland Is Better Prepared For Brexit Impact On Health Services.

: 09/25/2019 - 17:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
oireachtas_logo.png

The Oireachtas Health Committee, on which sits Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan,  has heard that we are much better equipped to deal with potential medicine shortages post Brexit than we were in March.

The HSE told members that Ireland is unlikely to face any medicine shortages in the period after the 31st October.

But Brexit still has the potential to some disruption to health services, it says.

Chief Strategy officer with the HSE, Dean Sullivan says they are taking additional stock in certain areas:

wedhealth.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!