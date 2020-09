The Celbridge Local Electoral Area has the highest 14 day Covid 19 incidence rate in the county.

Over the last 2 weeks, the rate has risen to 300.6 cases per 100,000 people.

The national rate is 70.7

The rate in the Athy Local Electoral Area is 30.1, in Clane-Maynooth it is 17.6, in the Newbridge LEA there is no publishable rate, as fewer than 5 cases have been diagnosed in the last two weeks.

In Naas Local Electoral Area, it is 40.7 per 100,000 people.

