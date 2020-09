Kildare recorded more than 20 new cases of Covid 19 in each of the 8 weeks up to September 18th.

That's according to an analysis by the Central Statistics Office.

141 people in Kildare have died with the virus between March and mid-September.

The median age of those who have died in the county with Covid 19 is 82.

The median age of people in Kildare diagnosed with the virus is 44.