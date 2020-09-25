Kildare Focus

Listen: Man Charged For Covid 19 Test At K Doc Says He Did Make The Reason For His Call Clear.

: 09/25/2020 - 11:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare man, charged for a Covid 19 consultation at K Doc, says he did advise during the call that he was looking for a test.

Gerry McCabe rang the out of hours service over the weekend, and requested a test.

He was charged €50, and alleges he was told the test would be free if it were positive.

Mr. McCabe was a guest on Thursday's Kildare Today and K Doc subsequently made contact to refund the fee.

K Doc entered in to a service agreement with the HSE, beginning on September 1st, to provide free Covid 19 testing.

Kfm has received a number of contacts this week, in which people contend they were charged for tests.

K Doc says it operates a "pre-payment policy for non-COVID related consultations, which includes consultations where the patient does not inform our admin staff of the reason for their call."

Mr. McCabe, speaking to Kildare Today, says he did make the reason for his call clear:

He joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

Its statement, issued to Kfm on Thursday afternoon, is: "KDOC operate a pre-payment policy for non-COVID related consultations, which includes consultations where the patient does not inform our admin staff of the reason for their call. Following a doctor consultation, if it transpires that the consultation was COVID related, and if the call centre staff were not informed of this in advance, the patient may apply for a refund directly from KDOC.  Once the consultation in question is confirmed as COVID related the refund will be processed.  This typically takes less than 48 hours.  This policy has been in place since 01.09.2020."

