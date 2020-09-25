Listen: Health Minister Says No Other Counties At Imminent Risk Of Moving To Level 3.

The Health Minister says no other counties are at imminent risk of going into level three.

Donegal will become the second county to move to level three from midnight tonight.

The county has a 14 day incidence rate of 148 per 100 thousand, while family gatherings such as communions are being linked to the rapid rise in cases.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer has urged people to reduce their contacts, especially those living in Kildare, Waterford, Louth, Cork, Wicklow and Galway.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says people in Donegal understand why the decision had to be made.

File image: Stephen Donnelly 19 08 20/RollingNews