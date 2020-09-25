Listen: European Commission To Appeal Apple Tax Ruling.

The European Commission has announced it will appeal the Apple tax ruling.

In July, the EU General Court threw out the Commissions ruling that Ireland must collect 13 billion euro in unpaid taxes from the tech giant.

In a statement the European Commission has said the General Court made a number of errors of law, and making sure companies pay their fair share of tax remains a top priority.

Business Correspondent Gavin McLoughlin says the General Courts judgement was resounding, but an appeal was always going to be likely: