Four Countries To Be Removed From Northern Ireland Travel List.

: 09/25/2020 - 11:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Four countries will be removed from Northern Ireland's 'green list' in the early hours of Saturday.

It means people travelling from Denmark, Iceland, Slovakia or Curacao will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The new restrictions will take effect at 4am on Saturday.

 

Stock image: Pexels

