Listen: Continued Suspension Of Audiology Services Causes Mounting Concern.

There's mounting concern about the lack of services available to children with hearing difficulties, compounded by the suspension of appointments during lockdown

Community adult and paediatric audiology services have not been available since March, and remain suspend.

Kaleigh Keogh is from Naas, is 3 and a half, and uses hearing aids.

She cannot receive cochlear implants because of a heart condition.

As she is so young, her hearing aid moulds must be changed on a 5 weekly basis, to ensure the hearing aids fit properly.

They haven't been assessed in 7 months.

Her mother, Sinead, speaking to Kildare Today, is concerned this will impact Kaleigh's speech development.

