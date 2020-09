Cannabis worth 40-thousand euro, and 12-thousand euro in cash have been seized in Cork.

Gardai searched a car in the Fairhill area of the city last night and found the cash, and cannabis worth 5-thousand euro.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

In a follow up search at an apartment in the Passage West area, cannabis worth 35-thousand euro was discovered, along with a small sum of cash and drugs paraphernalia.