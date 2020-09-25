Listen: Colleges & Universitys Told To Strictly Limit No. Of People On Campus.

Colleges and universities across the country have been told to strictly limit the number of people on campus as part of new restrictions on third level.

NPHET has recommended every course that can be done online should be for the next three weeks.

Public health officials are trying to limit the amount of people traveling across the country as third level institutions start the academic year.

Minister for Education Simon Harris says classes should not go ahead in person unless absolutely necessary:

