10 New Organisations Now Permitted To Hear Protected Disclosures.

The number of organisations whose staff are permitted by law to hear protected disclosures from whistleblowers has been increased by 10.

Minister for Public Expenditures and Reform Michael McGrath signed the order into law today.

It's an update of an existing list of people workers can contact to report wrongdoing in their sector.

New bodies represented include; Tusla, Sport Ireland, the Director of Oberstown Children's Detention Centre, the Regulator of the National Lottery and the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

