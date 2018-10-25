The Eleven To Two Show

Garda Commissioner Formally Apologises To Sgt. Maurice McCabe.

: 10/25/2018 - 10:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_commissioner_drew_harris_07_09_18_rollingnews.jpg

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has apologised in person to whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

They met yesterday following the publication of the Disclosures Tribunal report, which found that Sergeant McCabe was smeared by senior officers.

The Irish Independent reports that Commissioner Harris thanked Sergeant McCabe for his public service in raising concerns that helped to improve the force.

Drew Harris also promised a change in behaviour by officers in order to change the culture within the Gardai.

 

File image: Drew Harris/RollingNews

