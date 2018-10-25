The Eleven To Two Show

American Airlines: Security Concern On Miami Airport Flight Not Credible.

: 10/25/2018 - 10:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
American Airlines says a security concern on a flight at Miami airport isn't a credible threat.

Passengers have been evacuated from an aircraft which had been due to head to Mexico City.

Police are investigating - and say everyone on board is safe.

 

