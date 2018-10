A bill which proposes the appointment of a digital safety commissioner will be discussed at the Oireachtas Communications Committee, on which sits Kildare North TD, James Lawless, this afternoon.

The Minister Richard Bruton as well as Sinn Fein TD Donncadh O'Laoire - who's proposing the bill - will both speak at the meeting.

A digital safety commissioner would have powers to regulate social media and order the removal of harmfal content.