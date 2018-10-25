Listen: Unite Says Industrial Action At Bord Na Móna Is A Possibility.

Industrial action may be on the cards at Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona, following the announcement of hundreds of redundancies.

It confirmed yesterday that up to 430 of its staff are to lose their jobs.

The firm is closing 17 of its 62 active bogs, in a decarbonisation programme.

BnM says it is because of the need to reduce carbon emissions in response to climate change.

150 of these job losses are expected to take place before April.

Colm Quinlan is Regional Officer at trade union, Unite.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says industrial action is possible.

File image: RollingNews