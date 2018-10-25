K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Latest JNLR: Kfm - Still Kildare's Leading Radio Station

: 10/25/2018 - 12:15
Author: Thomas Maher
microphone_pop_shield_kildare_focus_podcast_image.jpeg

 BREAKING NEWS

Kfm – Still Tthe No. 1 Radio Station in County Kildare!

According to the latest Joint National Listenership Survey, published today Thursday, October 25th, 2018 (Ipsos MRBI JNLR: 12 months to Sept. 30th, 2018), Kfm, again, emerges as the leading radio station broadcasting in county Kildare.

Kfm is comfortably ahead of all other stations – national and regional - broadcasting into county Kildare

  • No. 1  in Yesterday Listened
  • No. 1  in Market Share (length of time listening)
  • No. 1  in Weekly Reach

Kfm has added 3,000 new listeners daily and has  83,000 listeners per week (over the age of 15) within county Kildare: way ahead of every other radio station, including RTE Radio 1, 2FM, Today FM, Newstalk and all other regaional or outside stations  broadcasting into county Kildare.

That’s official, and massive assurance for Kfm advertisers, that their marketing message reaches more people in county Kildare, and, many more in surrounding counties (not included in the figures above), through Kfm than through any other radio station or newspaper.

Kfm CEO/Executive Director Clem Ryan says

new_clip-by_guest_user-on_studio01.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

"This research again reflects Kfm’s professional staff and the quality programming we provide 24/7.

The results demonstrate that our advertisers brand message reaches a bigger audience throughout county Kildare than through any other media outlet - radio or otherwise! 

“Above all, we couldn’t do what we do without the long-term support of our 83,000 loyal Kildare listeners, not forgetting, of course, thousands more in the surrounding counties who choose Kfm, but are not reflected in the JNLR, which represents listenership only within the county.

Kfm – STILL Kildare’s No. 1 Radio Station – and, that’s OFFICIAL!

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!