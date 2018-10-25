Latest JNLR: Kfm - Still Kildare's Leading Radio Station

BREAKING NEWS

Kfm – Still Tthe No. 1 Radio Station in County Kildare!

According to the latest Joint National Listenership Survey, published today Thursday, October 25th, 2018 (Ipsos MRBI JNLR: 12 months to Sept. 30th, 2018), Kfm, again, emerges as the leading radio station broadcasting in county Kildare.

Kfm is comfortably ahead of all other stations – national and regional - broadcasting into county Kildare

No. 1 in Yesterday Listened

No. 1 in Market Share (length of time listening)

No. 1 in Weekly Reach

Kfm has added 3,000 new listeners daily and has 83,000 listeners per week (over the age of 15) within county Kildare: way ahead of every other radio station, including RTE Radio 1, 2FM, Today FM, Newstalk and all other regaional or outside stations broadcasting into county Kildare.

That’s official, and massive assurance for Kfm advertisers, that their marketing message reaches more people in county Kildare, and, many more in surrounding counties (not included in the figures above), through Kfm than through any other radio station or newspaper.

Kfm CEO/Executive Director Clem Ryan says "This research again reflects Kfm’s professional staff and the quality programming we provide 24/7. The results demonstrate that our advertisers brand message reaches a bigger audience throughout county Kildare than through any other media outlet - radio or otherwise! “Above all, we couldn’t do what we do without the long-term support of our 83,000 loyal Kildare listeners, not forgetting, of course, thousands more in the surrounding counties who choose Kfm, but are not reflected in the JNLR, which represents listenership only within the county.

Kfm – STILL Kildare’s No. 1 Radio Station – and, that’s OFFICIAL!