Listen: 41 People Killed On Kildare's Roads In Four Years.

10/25/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
41 people have been killed on Kildare's roads in the four years to 2017.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office today shows the largest number of fatalities, at 15, happened in 2013.

1,403 people in Kildare were injured in collisions in that period.

Whilst the number of fatalies, broadly, fell during those four years, the number of injuries increased.

Nationally, the number of people killed on Irish roads decreased by 15.6 per cent from 2016 to 2017.

The majority of those killed were men in cars.

Greg McGarry, Irish telematics expert, explains why this is the case:

