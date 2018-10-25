Listen Back: Thursday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Chef & Author, Neven Maguire on his new book, “Home Economics for Life’, Martina Nee of the European Consumer Centre with a warning about the banned practice, "brushing".
Erica Hargaden, local paediatric sleep consultant of Babogue Sleep, has advice on the impact of the clock change this weekend on children, and how to manage sleep issues as a result of it,and Kate O’Flaherty, Director of Health and Wellbeing Programme, Dept of Health on the Healthy Ireland Survey, showing 80,000 fewer smokers in Ireland in 2018