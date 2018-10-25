K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Unite Has Written To Bord Na Mona, Saying It Will Ballot For Industrial Action, If Its Conditions Aren't Met.

: 10/25/2018 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
unite_union_logo.jpg

Unite trade union has written to Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona, stating that it will "seek a ballot for industrial action if insufficient progress made" on its demands following job loss announcements.

BnM has confirmed 430 redundancies, possibly rising to 850 over the next decade.

17 of its 62 active bogs are closing as part of its de-carbonisation programme.

150 job losses will take place by April.

In a statement issued this evening, Unite says it is seeking "A concrete commitment that will prevent compulsory redundancy in any circumstance." and "  A significantly enhanced voluntary redundancy and early retirement agreement is put in place to achieve" these objectives

The letter states that failure to progress these issues at an acceptable pace will result in Unite calling on the Bord na Mona Group of Unions to immediately commence a ballot for industrial action.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!