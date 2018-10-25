Unite Has Written To Bord Na Mona, Saying It Will Ballot For Industrial Action, If Its Conditions Aren't Met.

Unite trade union has written to Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona, stating that it will "seek a ballot for industrial action if insufficient progress made" on its demands following job loss announcements.

BnM has confirmed 430 redundancies, possibly rising to 850 over the next decade.

17 of its 62 active bogs are closing as part of its de-carbonisation programme.

150 job losses will take place by April.

In a statement issued this evening, Unite says it is seeking "A concrete commitment that will prevent compulsory redundancy in any circumstance." and " A significantly enhanced voluntary redundancy and early retirement agreement is put in place to achieve" these objectives

The letter states that failure to progress these issues at an acceptable pace will result in Unite calling on the Bord na Mona Group of Unions to immediately commence a ballot for industrial action.