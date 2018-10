Fine Gael has cancelled a press event due to be held this evening about the confidence and supply arrangement talks.

The teams, which includes Kildare South's Martin Heydon for Fine Gael entered negotiations at 3.30pm.

A press event, scheduled for 5 O'clock, has been called-off

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are meeting to begin reviewing and re-negotiating the confidence and supply arrangement.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is pitching for a two year extension of the deal to keep his party in power: