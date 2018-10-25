K Drive

Listen: From Midnight, Anyone Caught Drink-Driving Will Get An Automatic 3 Month Ban.

: 10/25/2018 - 17:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Anyone caught drink driving from midnight tonight will receive an automatic driving disqualification.

Up until now, drivers caught with a blood alcohol concentration of between 50 and 80mg were punished with a fine and penalty points.

The new provisions mean those drivers would be disqualified from driving for three months.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says today is an important day:

Laois woman Gillian Treacy’s four-year-old son Ciaran was killed in a crash with a drunk-driver in 2014.

She’s welcoming the announcement:

