Electricity Restored To 1,700 Customers In Newbridge.

: 10/25/2018 - 17:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
electricity_pylons.jpg

Electricity has been restored to 1,704 customers in Newbridge, ahead of schedule

A fault, centered close to Walshestown Park, but affecting a wider area, was detected at 4.08pm.

ESB Networks said it could be 7.45pm this evening before the problem was resolved, but the fault has now been fixed.

 

