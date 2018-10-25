Listen Live Logo

ISME Says Its Concerned That Public Tenders Are Being Awarded To The Lowest Bidder.

: 10/25/2018 - 18:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ISME, the small and medium enterprises association, says it's concerned public tenders are being awarded to the lowest bidders.

The association has been reacting to the issue of structural faults discovered in 42 schools built by Western Building Systems.

Among them are four in Kildare: Scoil Phadraig Naofa (New School), Athy,  Athy Model School, Gaelscoil Atha Í and Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha, Kildare Town.

A fifth,  Portarlington Convent National School, falls within the constituency of Kildare South.

ISME says the problems highlight the need to monitor how contracts are awarded and how construction projects are delivered in the public sector.

ISME Vice Chair, Ross McCarthy, says cost seems to be the biggest deciding factor.

