The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

The Kathleen Lonsdale Institute For Human Health Research, To Be Formally Launched at Maynooth University Today.

: 10/25/2019 - 08:04
Author: Ciara Noble
maynooth_university_1.jpg

The Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research is being formally launched at Maynooth University today.

The Newbridge woman was born in 1903, and  was a pioneer in using X-rays to study crystals, a technique that can be used across disciplines to discover novel drug targets.

Maynooth University says "As a female scientist in the field of chemistry and physics, she was ahead of her time and having made seminal findings in these areas at the start of her career, she applied this expertise to the study of medical issues later on."

The institute will offer a uniquely integrated and multi-disciplinary approach to the study of the key determinants of health and major health problems facing society

This will consist of approximately 40 groups featuring over 100 researchers from disciplines such as Biology, Chemistry, Psychology, and Computer Science as well researchers from other Maynooth University departments.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!