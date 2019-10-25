The Kathleen Lonsdale Institute For Human Health Research, To Be Formally Launched at Maynooth University Today.

The Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research is being formally launched at Maynooth University today.

The Newbridge woman was born in 1903, and was a pioneer in using X-rays to study crystals, a technique that can be used across disciplines to discover novel drug targets.

Maynooth University says "As a female scientist in the field of chemistry and physics, she was ahead of her time and having made seminal findings in these areas at the start of her career, she applied this expertise to the study of medical issues later on."

The institute will offer a uniquely integrated and multi-disciplinary approach to the study of the key determinants of health and major health problems facing society

This will consist of approximately 40 groups featuring over 100 researchers from disciplines such as Biology, Chemistry, Psychology, and Computer Science as well researchers from other Maynooth University departments.