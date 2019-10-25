Newbridge Gardai To Launch Business Watch Programme Next Month.

Gardai in Newbridge will launch a Business Watch Scheme next month.

This is a crime prevention programme founded on the same principles as Neighbourhood Watch.

Gardai say "The scheme starts from the basic premise that businesses can play a vital role in the fight to prevent the massive losses to the business community and society caused by crime."

It provides a framework within which the business community can join together and be instrumental in preventing crime in their own community.

The official launch will take place in Whitewater Shopping Centre on 27th November

Any businesses in the town who have not signed up can contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-431-212.