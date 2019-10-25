K Drive

Listen: KCC Says Water Issues On Naas Newbridge Road Resolved.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council contends that the most recent issues affecting a group of 30 homes on the Naas Newbridge road have been resolved.

Residents there report long-running issues, including years of drops in pressure and water interruptions, persist.

Fiona Sully lives there, and spoke to Kildare Today about here experience; listen back here from 35 minutes.

They say that these problems have been exacerbated by a long-running Irish Water project on the road.

In addition, the houses have not been permitted to join the Osberstown Sewage Project, because of a rising main in being constructed there.

This means that the effluent is being pumped up-wards as it passes the homes, and connections cannot be made.

Kildare County Council's Director of Services, Joe Boland.

He says the the most recent problem notified to KCC has been resolved, and notes that Irish Water is the relevant authority in this instance.

