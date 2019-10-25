Listen: New Maynooth U. Institute Will Focus On Obesity.

The growing amount of obesity in Ireland will be one of the focuses of a new department in Maynooth University.

The college is launching the Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research, which will address major health problems.

The Newbridge woman was born in 1903, and was a pioneer in using X-rays to study crystals, a technique that can be used across disciplines to discover novel drug targets.

More than 100 researchers will study human health, from childhood to old age.

Professor Paul Moynagh, the head of the institute, says childhood obesity will be a key part of their studies.