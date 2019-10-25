Listen: 2 More People Arrested In Connection With Deaths Of 39 People Found In Essex Lorry.

Two more people have been arrested over the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry container in Essex.

The 38-year-old man and 38-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.

Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry - a 25 year old man from Co. Armagh - remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Sky News Correspondent, Enda Brady, says a number of police forces are investigating the tragedy including the Gardai and PSNI.