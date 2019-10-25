Listen: Irish Water Failed To Adequately Respond To Previous Issue At Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

K Drive

Irish Water Failed To Adequately Respond To Previous Issue At Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

: 10/25/2019 - 12:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
It's emerged that Irish Water failed to adequately respond to a previous contamination scare at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, which is at the centre of the current boil water notice.

An EPA report into the March incident found that Irish Water failed to immediately test for parasites, after a pump stopped working at the Leixlip water treatment plant.

The report states that it presented a significant risk to the safety of the water supply.

A decision on whether or not the boil water notice affecting Dublin, Kildare and Meath can be lifted, is due this afternoon.

The Kildare areas affected include: Leixlip, Maynooth, Celbridge and Straffan.

Yvonne Harris from Irish Water says they are putting measures in place in Leixlip to try to ensure there are no more issues.

