A school in Dublin city centre has objected to a supervised injecting room in the area after young pupils witnessed a woman overdose on heroin.

The incident happened last month in full view of students at St Audoen's National School and the woman was revived at the scene.

A supervised injection room is being proposed at the Merchant's Quay drug treatment centre which backs on to the school.

Principal of the school Eilish Meagher says drug use is not something children should see: