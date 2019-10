Most of Ireland's prisons remain overcrowded and are operating at unsafe levels.

A new report from the Irish Penal Reform Trust has found it's forcing some prisoners to sleep on mattresses on the floor of their cells.

Those behind bars are also facing long waiting lists to access mental health and drug treatment supports.

Executive Director of the IPRT, Fiona Ni Chinneide, is concerned about a 5 per cent increase in prison assaults in the last year: