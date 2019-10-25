Man Assaulted In Cork 6 Weeks Ago Has Died.

A man who was assaulted in Cork City six weeks ago has died.

The man who has been named locally as James Duncan from Knocknaheeny was seriously injured following the attackon Patrick Street on the night of Thursday September 12th.

He was brought to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition, but passed away this morning.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date and this will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident but was later released without charge.