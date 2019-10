New bus services are being introduced to Rathangan by the end of the year.

Some Bus Eireann routes are transferring to Go Ahead Ireland.

Fine Gael Cllr., Mark Stafford, says Rathangan will continue to be served with 2 direct services to Dublin City on Monday to Friday, and additionally served by 3 inbound and 2 return services on Saturdays and 1 return journey on Sundays.