The country's largest ever boil water notice, arising out of issues at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, has been lifted.

600,000 people in parts of Kildare, Dublin and haven't been able to drink their tap water since Tuesday, following a treatment issue which arose on Monday.

Tests have shown the water is now safe to drink again.

A report found Irish Water failed to respond to a number of alarms, warning it there was a problem at its plant in Leixlip.