The FAI say they expect a pair of reports into the association to be delivered in the coming weeks.

A Sport Ireland commissioned investigation from KOSI, and an FAI-commissioned Mazars report are both due by early December.

The KOSI report was due to be delivered earlier this month but was delayed by the resignation of John Delaney.

The FAI also claim that audits into their 2017 and 2018 accounts are set to be presented by early December.