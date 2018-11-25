Mixed Fortunes For Kildare Sides In Leinster Yesterday & McCarthy To Be Unveiled As New Ireland Manager Today.

There were mixed fortunes for the Kildare sides in Leinster yesterday afternoon.

Two Mile House advanced to the final of the IFC with a 3-18 to 2-10 win over Courtwood of Laois, meanwhile Milltown were beaten in the JFC semi final 1-11 to 1-7 by St Brigid's of Offaly.

Today's only local fixture is the Haven Hire U21 A Hurling Shield Final between Celbridge and Leixlip at 12.30.

The A Final between Eire Og and Naas has been called off.

===

Mick McCarthy will begin his second spell as Republic of Ireland manager today.

He's set to be unveiled at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon after signing a two-year contract with the F-A-I.

Robbie Keane is expected to be part of the 59-year-old's coaching team.

Stephen Kenny meanwhile has been appointed the new Ireland under-21 boss - with a view to succeeding McCarthy after Euro 2020.

He's left League of Ireland champions Dundalk to take up the role.

===

Arsenal aim to keep up their push for a top-four place in the Premier League this lunchtime.

The Gunners, who are unbeaten in 16 matches, go to Bournemouth for a half-one kick-off.

Wolves host bottom side Huddersfield in the 4pm game.

===

There's a Birmingham derby in the SkyBet Championship where Aston Villa host Birmingham at Villa Park at noon.

===

Ireland signed off their 2018 on a winning note last night.

Munster's Andrew Conway scored a hat-trick as Joe Schmidt's side defeated the U-S-A 57-14 at the Aviva Stadium.

John Ryan, Jack Conan, Tadhg Beirne, Quinn Roux and Stuart McCloskey also crossed the whitewash.

The Irish women's side lost 37-15 against England at Twickenham.

===

Kellie Harrington will return home as a world amateur boxing champion this afternoon.

The Dubliner landed lightweight gold in New Delhi yesterday to become the first Irish fighter to secure world amateur medals in different weight classes.

Harrington and her Irish team-mates are due into Dublin Airport at 4pm.

===

Today's racing is from Navan.