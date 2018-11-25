Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Donald Tusk Says The EU 27 Have Endorsed The Brexit Withdrawal Agreement And Political Declaration.

: 11/25/2018 - 10:12
Author: Eoin Beatty
donald_tusk.jpg

 

President of the European Council Donald Tusk says the EU 27 have endorsed the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration.

They're meeting Brussels for a special summit on Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is now due to join the gathering in the wake of the decision.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!