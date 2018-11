A total of 173 sea turtles have died off Cape Cod in Massachusetts this week because of the extreme cold.

Reports say 227 cold-stunned turtles were recovered from the Gulf of Maine since Wednesday, but only 54 lived.

Most sea turtles migrate between areas where they can find food and areas where they can give birth, and typically to warmer waters.

A spokesperson for a Wildlife Sanctuary at Cape Cod attributes the deaths of the turtles to global warming.