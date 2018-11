The Nightrider service from Dublin to Newbridge has ended

Bus Eireann confirmed on Monday that its last such service would run last night.

The National Transport Authority will fund a similar service, from November 30th to the end of the festive season.

Thereafter it will assess if a public service obligation exists to continue its provision.

The NTA service will call at Kill, Naas, Newbridge, Sallins and Clane.

Photo: Rolling News