Calls For KCC To Call Upon An Taoiseach and The Minister For Health To Support The "Standing4Women" Campaign.

: 11/25/2018 - 13:19
Author: Eoin Beatty
standing4women_logo.png

 

Following the recent Cervical Check Scandal, there are calls for KCC to call upon the Taoiseach and the Minster for Health to acknowledge, support and respond in detail to the demands of the national "Standing4Women" campaign.

These include legislation and policy on mandatory open disclosure, the provision of a start and end date and full disclosure on the 1800 smears yet to be audited, and details of new packages being negotiated with laboratories carrying out smear slide analysis, including mandatory site audits.

The motions, proposed by Councillors Joanne Pender, Sorcha O'Neill, Réada Cronin and Fiona McLoughlin Healy will be discussed at a meeting on Monday.

 

