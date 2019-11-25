Listen: KCC Plans To Spend €47 MIllion On Housing In 2020.

Kildare County Council's CEO says there will "probably" always be a waiting list for social housing.

There are 3,500 applicants on Kildare's social housing waiting list, down from a high of 6,000.

KCC has a stock of just over 4,000 homes, plans to spend €47.8 million on housing in 2020.

That will include HAP payments, leasing agreements, construction and/or acquisition costs.

It has also, this year, appointed a Vacant Homes Officer, and begun the purchase of several vacant homes using Compulsory Purchase Orders.

KCC's Chief Executive is Peter Carey: