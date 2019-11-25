K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: KCC Plans To Spend €47 MIllion On Housing In 2020.

: 11/25/2019 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house_keys_in_door.jpeg

Kildare County Council's CEO says there will "probably" always be a waiting list for social housing.

There are 3,500 applicants on Kildare's social housing waiting list, down from a high of 6,000.

KCC has a stock of just over 4,000 homes, plans to spend €47.8 million on housing in 2020.

That will include HAP payments, leasing agreements, construction and/or acquisition costs.

It has also, this year, appointed a Vacant Homes Officer, and begun the purchase of several vacant homes using Compulsory Purchase Orders.

KCC's Chief Executive is Peter Carey:

moneveningpeter.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!