€3.6 Billion Development At Intel, Leixlip, Could Create Hundreds Of Construction Jobs.

Potentially hundreds of construction jobs could be created as a result of An Bord Pleanala's decision to up-hold planning permission for a €3.6 billion development at Intel, Leixlip.

Kildare County Council granted planning permission for the project on May 29th last.

It was subsequently appealed to ABP by local farmer, Thomas Reid.

The national planning authority has yet to formally publish its decision.

The plans include an extension of its chip manufacturing building to a total footprint of 109,745sqm.

Its a 10 year planning permission, which means work could begin at any point between now and 2029.

Intel, on Friday, celebrated 30 years in Ireland at, at that juncture, noted its investment to that point of $15 billion in the Leixlip site.

The development description, as published by Kildare County Council, is:

