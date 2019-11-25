K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Gardai Treat Discovery Of Man's Body As Tragic Incident.

: 11/25/2019 - 17:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_map_pin.jpg

Gardai are treating the discovery of a man's body in a container in north Dublin as a "tragic incident".

A full technical examination is underway, after his remains were found shortly before 11 O'Clock this morning on Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun.

Shane Beatty is at the scene:

18shane.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!