The country's biggest primary school has banned children from being dropped off at the school gates by car.

St. Oliver Plunkett's in Malahide in Dublin is encouraging parents to walk or cycle with their children instead.

St. Andrew's, another nearby national school, is also taking part in the trial.

Mayor of Fingal, Eoghan O'Brien, says it's already made a big difference to traffic congestion:

Stock image: Pixabay