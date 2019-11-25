K Drive

Health Service CEO "Acknowledges" HSE Isn't Meeting Patient Expectations.

The head of the HSE says he "acknowledges" it isn't meeting the expectations of patients in key areas of the health service.

A new Inpatient Experience Survey finds 70 per cent of people in Emergency Departments aren't admitted to a ward within the HSE's own six hour target.

Hospital delays are a major problem, with 4 per cent spending 48 hours or more waiting to be admitted.

Many of the survey's 12,000 participants felt they weren't being given enough information about their treatment or discharge.

HSE CEO Paul Reid is promising to reduce waiting times:

 

