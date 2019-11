The UK Foreign Secretary's praised authorities in the Philippines for securing the release of two British nationals who were abducted last month.

Alan and Wilma Hyrons were taken on October the 4th by gunmen believed to have links with the so-called Islamic State group.

Witnesses reported seeing them being taken from a hut at nightfall and dragged to a motorboat.

Dominic Raab says the military operation to rescue them was "tremendous".