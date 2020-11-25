€145 Million Needed To Complete Upgrade Of Curragh Camp.

A total of €145 million is needed to complete the up-grade of the Curragh Camp, over the next 5 years.

This includes provision of a new Electric Target Range, provision of a new Cadet school; a new CIS workshop; a new ARW Headquarters; and the development of a new auditorium suite at the Military College.

The Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, has confirmed to Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, that €15.1 million has already been spent at the camp.

This includes on refurbishment of Pearse Barracks' blocks B & D, a new ammunition storage facility and the the completion this year of the upgrading and refurbishment of Plunkett Block 7.