21 Co. Kildare Schools Conducting Classes In Prefab Accommodation.

: 25/11/2020 - 08:19
Author: Ciara Noble
school_desk.jpg

21 Kildare schools are conducting classes in pre-fab accommodation.

That's according the the Education Minister, Norma Foley.

It's out of a total of around 120 schools in the county.

10 Kildare primary schools and 11 at second level are teaching pupils in temporary accommodation.

